TAMPA (BLOOM) – As you step through the doors of Amendment XXI, one of Tampa’s newest dining destinations, you can’t help but feel a surge of excitement. It’s not just another evening out; it’s a venture into a world where history is served with a twist of innovation on a silver platter.

Founded by the charismatic celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Amendment XXI is more than just a restaurant—it’s an homage to the 21st Amendment. This significant historical milestone brought an end to Prohibition, and the restaurant celebrates this era of liberation with a modern flair. (And plenty of great cocktails)

An Evening to Remember

My girlfriend and I had the pleasure of eating a meal at Amendment XXI, coinciding with our six-month anniversary—a celebratory double whammy! We were greeted by the warm ambiance that mingled elegantly with the excitement in the air, offering a welcoming embrace to all who entered. The space is cozy yet had plenty of room throughout.

Our server, Eric, was a maestro of hospitality, ensuring our special night was nothing short of spectacular. The evening began with an adventure for the palate, starting with the bread and butter candle—a literal candle made of butter that melted onto the bread as it burned. A delightful play on light and flavor.

A Culinary Journey Through Time

The starters—a quintet of taste—ranged from the humble yet sublime deviled eggs to the rich layers of flavor in the French onion soup. (My favorite) The cauliflower tempura added a crispy, savory jolt to our taste buds. My eating associate had the Wagyu carpaccio which she said was a smooth journey through high-end indulgence.

The star of the show, however, was the ribeye. Cooked to a perfection that would make a poet struggle for adjectives, it was paired beautifully with the essentials—roasted garlic head, charred lemon, fresh herbs, and fleur de sel.

We crowned our culinary journey with a caramel cheesecake and mocha gelato that was more than just a dessert—it was a standing ovation at the end of an exquisite performance.

Prohibition-Era Cocktails with a Contemporary Twist

The drinks? Ah, the drinks were a treat in themselves. My “Filthy Fashioned” was a heady mix of Woodford Reserve Bourbon and bitters, tinted with cherry juice—a celebration of complexity in a glass. My date had a drink called the “Cat’s Pajamas”, with its effervescent blend of Beluga Vodka and strawberry. And the amaretto sour? A classic reinvented, perfect for toasting to the night, to us, and to six months of shared smiles.

For Every Wallet and Whim

An evening at Amendment XXI is a flexible affair; while we indulged in a lavish spread that came close to $300, a more conservative approach could easily halve that without sacrificing the experience. It’s a place where you can splurge or savor on a budget, a testament to Viviani’s vision of accessible opulence.

Final Thoughts

As we bid our farewell to Amendment XXI, we took with us the memory of a night where every bite was a story, and every dish a journey. This is not just a recommendation; it’s an invitation to try a unique experience!

So, to the lovers of life and the seekers of splendid dining adventures, I say, make your way to Amendment XXI. Whether it’s for a special occasion or to add a dash of the extraordinary to the everyday, it promises an escapade that Tampa Bay’s gourmands and novices alike will cherish.

Discover More Culinary Delights: Connect with me!

If you own a restaurant that you believe embodies the spirit of culinary excellence or have a favorite dining spot that you believe I should explore, I would love to hear from you! As a passionate food enthusiast, I am always on the lookout for exceptional culinary experiences that showcase the creativity and artistry of talented chefs.

Your recommendations and insights are invaluable in uncovering hidden gems and culinary treasures waiting to be discovered. Whether it’s a charming family-owned eatery with a cherished family recipe or a cutting-edge restaurant pushing the boundaries of food science, I am eager to explore them all.

Feel free to reach out to me at bwooddell@wfla.com with any restaurant suggestions or culinary experiences you would like to share. Together, let’s celebrate the diverse and delightful world of food and embark on a culinary journey that delights our senses and nourishes our souls.

Thank you for joining me on this gastronomic adventure, and I look forward to hearing from you!