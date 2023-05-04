Going to the gym is supposed to be a positive experience.

It’s a place to improve physical and mental health, and feel good about ourselves. However, for many people, the gym can be an intimidating and anxiety-inducing place. If you experience gym anxiety, know that you’re not alone.

What is gym anxiety?

Gym anxiety, also known as exercise-induced anxiety, is defined as the feeling of unease, self-consciousness, or nervousness experienced when going to the gym or starting a new exercise routine.

It’s a type of social anxiety that can make a person feel as if they are being watched, judged, or criticized by others. People with gym anxiety may feel overwhelmed by the environment, unsure of how to use the equipment, or worried about not measuring up to others’ fitness levels.

Why is gym anxiety common?

There are several reasons why gym anxiety is common.

One of the main reasons is the pressure to look a certain way. Social media contributes to unrealistic beauty standards, making people feel as if they need to look a certain way to be accepted. Instagram and TikTok are especially guilty of this. The pressure to conform can cause people to feel self-conscious about their bodies and their abilities, leading to anxiety and poor self worth.

Another reason for gym anxiety is a fear of failure. People may worry about not knowing how to use the equipment or not being able to complete a workout, which can make them feel as if they will be judged by others. This fear of failure can be paralyzing, causing people to avoid the gym altogether.

Lastly, some people may have had negative experiences in the past that have contributed to their anxiety.

For example, if someone was bullied or teased during gym class in school, they may carry that trauma with them into adulthood, making it difficult for them to feel comfortable in a gym environment.

Tips for managing gym anxiety

If you experience gym anxiety, there are several things you can do to manage it. Here are some tips to help you feel more comfortable in the gym:

Start small and simple

One of the best ways to manage gym anxiety is to start small. Instead of trying to tackle a full workout right away, start by doing something simple, like stretching or walking on the treadmill. As you become more comfortable, you can gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts.

Bring a friend

Having a workout buddy can be a great way to alleviate gym anxiety. Not only does it give you someone to talk to and distract you from your anxiety, but it can also make the gym feel less intimidating.

Plan your workout ahead of time

Planning your workout ahead of time can help alleviate anxiety. By knowing exactly what you’re going to do, you can feel more confident and prepared when you arrive at the gym. You can also research exercises online or consult with a personal trainer to ensure you know how to properly perform each exercise. For those with budget constraints, there are several online coaches that can provide a similar experience at a much lower price.

Focus on yourself

Remember, everyone at the gym is there to work on themselves. They are not there to judge you. Instead of focusing on others, focus on yourself and your own progress. Celebrate small victories, like completing a workout or learning a new exercise.

Part of the fun of the gym is the process, Like Miley Cyrus said, It’s not the mountain, it’s the climb.

Use music or podcasts as a distraction

Listening to music or podcasts can be a great way to distract yourself from gym anxiety. It can also help you get in the zone and stay focused during your workout. A good pair of ear buds or headphones are absolutly worth investing in if you plan to be a gym regular.

Consider professional help

If your gym anxiety is severe and is interfering with your daily life, consider seeking professional help. A therapist or counselor can help you work through your anxiety and develop coping strategies. A personal trainer or accountability coach is also a great way to to get over the hump or get to the next level in your fitness journey.

Find a beginner friendly gym or shop around for a good fit

Finding a gym that is beginner-friendly can be a huge help. Beginner-friendly gyms are designed to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for people of all fitness levels.

They typically offer a range of equipment and classes that are specifically designed for beginners, as well as personal trainers who can provide guidance and support.

One type of gym that is often beginner-friendly is a 24-hour gym. These are becomming more and more common.

These gyms typically have a range of equipment that is available around the clock, making it easier for beginners to find a time that works for them. Additionally, many 24-hour gyms offer personal training services that can help beginners learn how to use the equipment and create a workout plan that is tailored to their needs.

Another type of gym that is beginner-friendly is what’s known as a boutique fitness studio. These studios typically offer specialized classes such as yoga, Pilates, or barre. They also often have smaller class sizes, which can help beginners feel more comfortable and get more personalized attention from the instructor.

If you’re looking for a beginner-friendly gym, it’s important to do your research. Look for gyms in your area that offer beginner classes or personal training services. Read reviews from other beginners to get a sense of the gym’s atmosphere and whether or not it’s a good fit for you. And don’t be afraid to visit the gym in person to get a feel for the environment and the equipment before committing to a membership.

There are several gym franchises that are known for being beginner-friendly and providing a welcoming and supportive environment for people of all fitness levels. Here are a few examples:

Planet Fitness: Planet Fitness is known for their “Judgement Free Zone” policy, which emphasizes a non-intimidating environment for beginners. They offer a range of equipment and classes that are specifically designed for beginners, as well as personal training services to help beginners get started.

Anytime Fitness: Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour gym that offers a range of equipment and classes that are suitable for beginners. They also provide personal training services to help beginners learn how to use the equipment and create a workout plan that is tailored to their needs.

Snap Fitness: Snap Fitness is another 24-hour gym that offers a range of equipment and classes that are suitable for beginners. They also offer personal training services and have a focus on providing a non-intimidating environment for people of all fitness levels.

Crunch Fitness: Crunch Fitness is a gym franchise that offers a range of equipment and classes, including classes that are specifically designed for beginners. They also offer personal training services and have a focus on providing a fun and supportive environment for all members.

Gold's Gym: Gold's Gym is a gym franchise that offers a range of equipment and classes, including classes that are suitable for beginners. They also offer personal training services and have a focus on providing a welcoming environment for people of all fitness levels.

These gym franchises are just a few examples of beginner-friendly gyms. When choosing a gym, it’s important to do your research and find a gym that meets your specific needs and preferences. Look for gyms that offer beginner classes or personal training services, have positive reviews from other beginners. A good gym should make you feel comfortable and supported as you work towards your fitness goals.

Gym anxiety is a common experience for many people.

While it can be difficult to overcome, there are steps to manage it. Start small, bring a friend, plan your workout ahead of time, focus on yourself, use music or podcasts as a distraction, and consider seeking professional help if necessary.

Going to the gym should be a positive experience.

It’s not about looking a certain way or being the best. It’s about improving your physical and mental health and feeling good about yourself. By managing your gym anxiety, you can start to enjoy all the benefits that exercise has to offer.

If you need more help managing your gym anxiety, there are several resources available.

Talk to a personal trainer, join a gym community group, or seek out online support groups. You can also find helpful tips and advice on websites dedicated to health and fitness.

Remember, it’s not about being the best, it’s about improving and feeling good about your progress. With time and patience, you can learn to manage your gym anxiety and enjoy all the benefits that exercise has to offer.

