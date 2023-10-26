TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Butter Bug Boutique is the newest shop in Palma Ceia Village on MacDill Avenue in Tampa.

Filled with precious kid’s clothes, toys, and more, it’s not just any boutique.

Most of the brands you’ll find in the store give back in some way.

Courtney Vermette owns the shop. She used to be a school counselor, but when COVID happened, she wanted to find another way to reach and impact kids. For instance, her daughter Lucy was born with eczema. Regular clothes were an issue for her until Vermette discovered bamboo material.

“Bamboo is temperature regulating. It’s great for eczema, with babies and children with sensory disorders, and autism,” she says.

When the material worked for Lucy, Vermette said she knew she needed to figure out a bigger way to share with other people. So, she launched her new business on Facebook during the pandemic. It only grew, and now they have an entire shop.

But, there’s more.

“We do things with Clothes to Kids, we do Angel Tree, we work with Tribe Seminole Heights,” she says.

The shop’s motto is Buy with a Purpose, meaning each brand is chosen because it’s either a woman or mom-owned business, the brand gives back to a local non-profit, or it’s helpful for kids with sensory disorders.

So, when you walk into this boutique, you’ll know exactly what your money is supporting to help keep our community and our kids thriving.