TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the jolliest month of the year and you can help make it special for kids who need a little extra Christmas cheer.

News Channel 8 stopped by Achieva Credit Union of Carrollwood Thursday where their Angel Tree already has gifts under the tree. This is the first year this particular branch has participated in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

It lets families pick a tag off the tree with a local child’s Christmas list on it. Once you buy the items, which can be anything from clothes to toys to bikes, you drop them off under the tree.

Branch manager, Michael Vinyard, says it’s a great way for the community to come together to do something nice for others.

“I already took my son out shopping for our angel tree gift, and it was very fun,” Vinyard said.

Every kid wants something different, so you can go through each tag and see what’s affordable for you to buy for them.