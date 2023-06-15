As we head into summer, parents may be looking for fun ways to keep their kids entertained and out of the heat.

There’s a place where they can do just that in South Tampa. At the Sunflower Patch, if you listen close enough, you’re likely to hear lots of music and singing coming from inside.

The three women who created and own the Sunflower Patch — Jen Martin, Taiylor Wennik, and Eileen Esposito — are highly trained in education and music therapy. They use everything from music and songs to painting classes to support developmental milestones.

“Studies are showing from 0-4 that’s the most rapid time for brain growth and brain development, and kids are learning language and communication through sounds, sight, and textures, and things like that,” Esposito said.

She leads what they call band practice for one of the classes complete with drums, shakers, and bells.

“Kids are learning fine and gross motor skills,” Esposito said. “They’re learning how to interact with each other, say hello, we always start with the ‘Hello’ song.”

They believe in what they call the Ellis Method, where music and child-led playtime keep the kids busy. Other than the band room, they have a ball pit, allow free time, and there’s a sensory room with lots of learning tools.

“There is tactile stimulation, we have aromatherapy going, we have light play so the kids can explore shadow and light,” Esposito added.

While this is a fun way to spend an afternoon, some of the moms say this is where their babies have reached big milestones. Angela Moore has been taking her daughter to the Sunflower Patch since she was three months old.

“She stood up for the first time, she’s taken her first steps here,” Moore said.

They say all of the singing really does prove to help with language and communication. Many kids also say their first words after singing so much.

For the schedule and prices, click here.