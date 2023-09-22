TAMPA (BLOOM) Award-winning screenwriter and author, L. L. Kirchner, who is out with her latest book “Blissful Thinking”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about her about her memoir which takes readers along for Kirchners search for nirvana that took her from university halls in the Persian Gulf to the streets of Manhattan to a sex cult in India.

Forced to confront the fact that her painful family dynamics remained unresolved, the author embarked on a spiritual journey to regain her trust in the universe. She tried yoga, meditation, chanting, all the things meant to cultivate bliss. Each brought some relief, but it wasn’t until she visited a psychic that she knew her life had changed.

Kirchner hopes her book will help other embark on a journey of healing.