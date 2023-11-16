TAMPA (BLOOM) – It’s Black Restaurant Week in Tampa (now through Sunday 11/19) celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines. Ninkia Green From Mr. B’s Southern Kitchen joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about Southern cooking and how to enjoy in moderation. Ninkia shares a smaller portion/healthier version of their Chicken & Waffles recipe.

•Chicken & Waffles

**Ingredients:**

_For the Fried Chicken:_

– 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to even thickness

– 1 cup buttermilk

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp smoked paprika

– 1 tsp onion powder

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– Oil for frying

_For the Waffles:_

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 1 tbsp sugar

– 1 tbsp baking powder

– 1/2 tsp salt

– 2 eggs

– 1 3/4 cups milk

– 1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

_For the Honey Hot Sauce:_

– 1/2 cup hot sauce (like Frank’s RedHot)

– 1/3 cup honey

– 2 tbsp butter

– 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

– Pinch of garlic powder

**Instructions:**

1. **Marinate the Chicken:** In a bowl, marinate the chicken in buttermilk for at least 30 minutes (or overnight for best results).

2. **Prepare Waffle Batter:** In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, beat the eggs and then add milk, vegetable oil (or melted butter), and vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just blended.

3. **Cook the Waffles:** Preheat your waffle iron. Pour enough batter into the iron to just cover the waffle grid. Close and cook until golden. Keep waffles warm in a low oven or on a warming plate.

4. **Prepare Chicken Coating:** In a separate bowl, combine flour, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

5. **Fry the Chicken:** Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Remove chicken from buttermilk, dredge in the seasoned flour, and fry until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.

6. **Make the Honey Hot Sauce:** In a small saucepan, combine hot sauce, honey, butter, apple cider vinegar, and a pinch of garlic powder. Heat over low heat, stirring until the butter is melted and the sauce is well combined.

7. **Toss Chicken in Sauce:** Toss the fried chicken in the honey hot sauce until evenly coated.

8. **Assemble the Dish:** Place a warm waffle on each plate, top with the honey hot sauce-coated fried chicken.

9. **Serve:** Enjoy your Chicken and Waffles with Honey Hot Sauce, garnished with additional honey or syrup if desired.

•Southern Charm Mac and Crunch

**Ingredients:**

_For the Fried Chicken Bites:_

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 cup buttermilk

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp smoked paprika

– 1 tsp onion powder

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– Oil for frying

_For the Honey Hot Sauce:_

– 1/2 cup hot sauce (like Frank’s RedHot)

– 1/3 cup honey

– 2 tbsp butter

– 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

– Pinch of garlic powder

_For the Mac and Cheese:_

– 8 oz macaroni pasta

– 2 tbsp butter

– 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

– 2 cups milk

– 1/2 tsp mustard powder

– 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

– 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

– 1 cup shredded Gouda cheese

– Salt and pepper, to taste

**Instructions:**

1. **Marinate the Chicken:** In a bowl, marinate the chicken pieces in buttermilk for at least 30 minutes (or overnight for best results).

2. **Cook the Pasta:** Cook the macaroni according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

3. **Make the Cheese Sauce:** In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk, mustard powder, and cayenne pepper, cooking until the sauce thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the cheddar and Gouda cheese until melted. Season with salt and pepper.

4. **Combine Mac and Cheese:** Add the cooked macaroni to the cheese sauce, stirring until well combined. Keep warm.

5. **Prepare Chicken Coating:** In a separate bowl, combine flour, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

6. **Fry the Chicken:** Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Remove chicken pieces from buttermilk, dredge in the seasoned flour, and fry until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.

7. **Make the Honey Hot Sauce:** In a small saucepan, combine hot sauce, honey, butter, apple cider vinegar, and a pinch of garlic powder. Heat over low heat, stirring until the butter is melted and the sauce is well combined.

8. **Toss Chicken in Sauce:** Toss the fried chicken bites in the honey hot sauce until evenly coated.

9. **Assemble the Dish:** Spoon the creamy mac and cheese into a serving dish. Top with the honey hot sauce-coated fried chicken bites.

10. **Serve:** Serve your “Southern Charm Mac and Crunch” hot, garnished with fresh parsley or green onions if desired.