Tampa (BLOOM) – Bio-identical hormones are hormones that have a molecular structure identical to the hormones naturally produced by the human body. These hormones are often derived from plant sources and are designed to mimic the body’s own hormones. Common sources include yams and soybeans. These plants contain compounds that can be converted into hormones with a molecular structure identical to the hormones produced by the human body. Once extracted and processed, these hormones can be used in hormone replacement therapy to address hormonal imbalances.

Some common bio-identical hormones used in hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) include:

Estradiol: A type of estrogen, commonly used to relieve menopausal symptoms in women.

Progesterone: A hormone involved in regulating the menstrual cycle and preparing the uterus for pregnancy. It is often used in combination with estrogen in BHRT for menopausal women.

Testosterone: A hormone primarily associated with male development, but also present in females. It may be used in hormone replacement therapy for women with testosterone deficiencies.

DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone): A hormone produced by the adrenal glands and a precursor to both estrogen and testosterone. DHEA supplements are sometimes used in BHRT.

These hormones can be prescribed in various forms, such as pellets, creams, gels, patches, pills, or injections, depending on the individual’s needs and the healthcare provider’s recommendations.

The Benefits of Bio-identical hormones are.

Symptom Relief: Bio-identical hormones can alleviate symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness.

Individualized Treatment: Bio-identical hormones can be customized to an individual’s unique hormone needs, which may lead to more personalized and effective treatment.

Mimicking Natural Hormones: Since bio-identical hormones have the same molecular structure as the body’s natural hormones, they may be better tolerated and more easily processed by the body compared to synthetic hormones.

Lower Risk: Bio-identical hormones carry a lower risk of side effects and adverse reactions compared to synthetic hormones.

Bone Health: Hormone replacement therapy, including bio-identical hormones, may help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women.

Cardiovascular Health: BHRT may positively impact cardiovascular health by improving cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease in certain individuals. It’s important to note that while bio-identical hormones have potential benefits, their use and effectiveness may vary from person to person. Hormone therapy should be carefully considered, and its risks and benefits should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional to make an informed decision tailored to individual health needs and conditions.

This article was contributed by one of our Bloom website sponsors, Tampa Bay Total Wellness.