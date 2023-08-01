The President and CEO of the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Alan Davidson, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about behavioral health services and the special coordinated effort of federal, state and local organizations providing comprehensive services including behavioral health for individuals and families following a major disaster like a hurricane.

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network is a Managing Entity contracted with the Department of Children and Families. For more information, visit their website CFBHN.org.