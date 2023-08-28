Fitness Trainer Esther Solano joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to beat the heat while staying in shape.

Solano also shared a simple workout viewers can try at home to stay in shape without heading to a gym.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





