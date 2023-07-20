Personal Chef, Deb Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to help us beat the heat in the kitchen this summer with a delicious, mouth-watering no heat, no cook gazpacho recipe.

Gazpacho – Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

2 cloves of roasted garlic (see recipe below)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ cup tomato juice

1 teaspoon sea salt (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Optional toppings: diced cucumber, chopped avocado fresh basil or parsley), croutons, cooked shrimp or crab

Instructions:

In a large bowl combine the chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, and minced garlic. Add the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and black pepper let set 2 hours to overnight Using a meat grinder, food processor pr blender add the ingredients. If using a food processor pulse to keep slightly chunky. Taste the Gazpacho and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt or vinegar if desired. Transfer the Gazpacho to a large bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, allowing the flavors to meld and the soup to chill. Before serving, give the Gazpacho a good stir. You can garnish it with diced cucumber, chopped fresh herbs, or croutons for added texture and flavor. Serve the Gazpacho cold in bowls or glasses and enjoy this refreshing and nutritious summer soup!

Feel free to customize the recipe by adding or substituting ingredients according to your preferences. Enjoy your Gazpacho!