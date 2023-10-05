TAMPA (BLOOM) Longevity Dietitian and Gut-Health Expert, Ella Davar RD, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share ways to eat your way to a healthier longer life.

Davar shared the below tips:

• Longevity diet with an emphasis on plants and a natural way of eating: A diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. These foods provide essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants.

• Longevity Diet approach Based on Research and Emerging Science. The research findings by National Geographic from the world’s longest-living population groups mainly emphasize the environment, low stress, access to nature, spirituality, and community living in addition to eating locally and seasonally. Whereas longevity research performed in the States mainly talks about sleep, physical activity, supplements, and even medications, like Vitamin D, Magnesium, NMN, Resveratrol, Electrolytes, creatine, and protein powder.

• Regular protein intake helps prevent frailty, a major health risk for the aging US population when it comes to longevity. Including moderate amounts of lean protein sources such as fish, poultry, tofu, and legumes every day and red meat a few times per month can help maintain muscle mass and prevent sarcopenia (muscle loss due to aging). Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, provides omega-3 fatty acids beneficial for heart and brain health.

• Home Cooking and Limited Processed Foods: Minimizing processed foods, sugary snacks, and sugary beverages. These can contribute to inflammation and various health issues. And find a way to bring joy back into the kitchen, to make quick and easy recipes!