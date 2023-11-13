TAMPA (BLOOM) – To address the growing children’s mental health crisis, BayCare Kids is bringing the On Our Sleeves movement for children’s mental health to West Central Florida.

Dr. Christina Canody, Pediatrician and the Medical Director for Pediatric Service Line at BayCare joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about On Our Sleeves which is based upon a simple concept: children don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves and it can be hard to tell when they are struggling with their mental health. For more information visit BayCareKidsOnOurSleeves.org