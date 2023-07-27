Teen Life Coach, Desiree Panlilio, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss how teens can make new friends or reconnect with old ones at the start of the school year, amidst the anxiety they might feel.

Panlilio says, “it’s really important to understand who you are. I always have teens talk about… their values, what’s important to them, what makes a good friend, what are they looking for, and it comes down to that big word of ‘trust'”. She continues by saying, “a good friend is someone you can trust, someone who can laugh with you, someone who sticks up for you when you’re not in the room.”