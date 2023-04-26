The Self Esteem Doctor, Dr. Simone Alicia joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of avoiding toxic relationships.



Dr. Alicia believes the first relationship you should have is with yourself.



“When you bring a “whole” person into your relationships, then you create a foundation for a powerful, positive & successful bond.” said Dr. Alicia.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



About BLOOM

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



BLOOM covers the topics of health & medicine, nutrition, fitness, beauty, wellness, kids health, sports medicine, holistic healing, mental health, relationships, women’s health, financial health and pet health. From THE DOCTOR IS IN segment featuring a doctor of the day to our RED CARPET TREATMENT showcasing the latest cosmetic procedures BLOOM offers viewers the latest news and information on health and medicine.



Join host Gayle Guyardo weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!









