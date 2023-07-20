Celebrity Chef Richard Sandoval of Tampa’s new Lona Mexican Restaurant joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for Tuna Tostada and talk about Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

TUNA TOSTADA

Pick Up

100 gr tuna, medium diced

60 gr salsa macha SUB

40 gr sun dried chili mayo SUB

15 gr red onion, brunnoise

10 gr cilantro, chiffonade

20 gr radish, thin sliced

30 gr avocado puree SUB

1 ea corn tostada

5 gr kosher salt

2 gr micro greens

Take your fresh small diced tuna and season it with salt in a mixing bowl. Next, toss the tuna pieces with the sun dried chili mayo, red onion, and cilantro until combined. Taste for seasoning. Place the mixture on the fried corn tostada and garnish with the avocado puree, radish, serrano and micro greens.

Salsa Macha SUB

1st step: make Chili Mayo

100 gr Chile guajillo

350 gr toasted peanuts.

800 ml blended oil

250 gr garlic

100 gr Toasted sesame seeds

100 gr toasted pumpkin seeds

20 gr kosher salt

Toast the seeds in a large pan, in other pot with 100 gr of blended oil fry the chiles without seeds without burning the chiles then add all the seeds add the rest of the oil, let it cool and reserve in quarts.

Yield:

Sun Dried Chili Mayo SUB

2nd step: make Chili Mayo

907 gr salsa macha (1 step)

2268 gr mayonnaise (5 lb)

85 gr lime juice

15 gr kosher salt

Take the salsa macha from the previous step and fold it into the mayonnaise, Do not BLEND! Then add the rest of the ingredients. Taste check and adjust if needed. Reserve in cooler.

Yield:

Avocado Puree SUB

1st step make cilantro juice:

7 gr garlic cloves (.25 oz)

45 gr serrano pepper (start with 2 ea and check if needs more) (1.5 oz)

104 gr cilantro (3.7 oz)

50 gr chives (1.9 oz)

120 gr fresh orange juice, without seeds (4.23 oz)

2 gr salt (1/2 tsp)

The whole amount from the 1st step.

Place all the ingredients into the blender, blend it very well until you have a green juice and reserve.

2nd step finish the yuzu avocado purée:

740 gr whole avocado (10.2 oz) around 3 pieces of avocado

120 gr yuzu juice (4.23 oz)

Cut the avocado in half, peel, remove the seed and reserve the center.

In a food processor (robot coupe), purée the avocado along with the yuzu juice, make sure to have a creamy thin texture, keep running the food processor and drizzle the cilantro juice until emulsified, reserve in the cooler. It should be store in a squeeze bottle or piping bags.

