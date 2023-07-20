Celebrity Chef Richard Sandoval of Tampa’s new Lona Mexican Restaurant joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for Tuna Tostada and talk about Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

TUNA TOSTADA

Pick Up

100      gr         tuna, medium diced

60        gr         salsa macha SUB

40        gr         sun dried chili mayo SUB

15        gr         red onion, brunnoise

10        gr         cilantro, chiffonade

20        gr         radish, thin sliced

30        gr         avocado puree SUB

1          ea        corn tostada

5          gr         kosher salt

2          gr         micro greens

Take your fresh small diced tuna and season it with salt in a mixing bowl. Next, toss the tuna pieces with the sun dried chili mayo, red onion, and cilantro until combined. Taste for seasoning. Place the mixture on the fried corn tostada and garnish with the avocado puree, radish, serrano and micro greens.

Salsa Macha SUB 

1st step: make Chili Mayo

100      gr         Chile guajillo  

350      gr         toasted peanuts. 

800      ml        blended oil  

250      gr         garlic 

100      gr         Toasted sesame seeds 

100      gr         toasted pumpkin seeds 

20        gr         kosher salt 

Toast the seeds in a large pan, in other pot with 100 gr of blended oil fry the chiles without seeds without burning the chiles then add all the seeds add the rest of the oil, let it cool and reserve in quarts.  

Yield: 

Sun Dried Chili Mayo SUB

2nd step: make Chili Mayo

907      gr         salsa macha (1 step)

2268    gr         mayonnaise (5 lb)

85        gr         lime juice

15        gr         kosher salt

Take the salsa macha from the previous step and fold it into the mayonnaise, Do not BLEND! Then add the rest of the ingredients. Taste check and adjust if needed. Reserve in cooler.

Yield: 

Avocado Puree SUB

1st step make cilantro juice:

7          gr         garlic cloves (.25 oz)

45        gr         serrano pepper (start with 2 ea and check if needs more) (1.5 oz)

104      gr         cilantro (3.7 oz)

50        gr         chives (1.9 oz)

120      gr         fresh orange juice, without seeds (4.23 oz)

2          gr         salt (1/2 tsp)

                        The whole amount from the 1st step.

Place all the ingredients into the blender, blend it very well until you have a green juice and reserve.

2nd step finish the yuzu avocado purée:

740      gr         whole avocado (10.2 oz) around 3 pieces of avocado

120      gr         yuzu juice (4.23 oz)

Cut the avocado in half, peel, remove the seed and reserve the center.

In a food processor (robot coupe), purée the avocado along with the yuzu juice, make sure to have a creamy thin texture, keep running the food processor and drizzle the cilantro juice until emulsified, reserve in the cooler. It should be store in a squeeze bottle or piping bags.

