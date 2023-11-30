TAMPA (BLOOM) – Top Chef and caterer, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom for its Culture and Family Special.

Chef Deb wanted to share the memory of her Aunt Betty’s casserole recipe by bringing the delicious recipe to life.

“My grandmother’s sister was the best cook of the 13 brothers and sisters, she would introduce new recipes to the family and this particular one we have made every Thanksgiving and Christmas since the 60’s. I have modified slightly over the years, but here is the original copy written by her.”, said Chef Deb.

Summer Squash Casserole

Ingredients:

• 2 yellow squash (or zucchini, or a combination of both) • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced • 3 tablespoons butter, divided • 1 pound Swiss cheese, sliced thin • 1/4 cup sour cream • 1 cup butter crackers, crumbled • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a sauté pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add sliced onions and cook until translucent. 2. Add the squash to the pan, season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes until lightly browned. 3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a casserole dish by spraying it with nonstick spray or rubbing with a teaspoon of butter. 4. In a large bowl, mix shredded Swiss cheese with sour cream until well combined. 5. Toss the squash and onions into the cheese and sour cream mixture. Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish. 6. Top the casserole with crumbled buttery crackers and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. 7. Cut the remaining butter into tiny pieces and sprinkle on top. 8. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Enjoy your delicious summer squash casserole!