TAMPA (BLOOM) – The bestselling book “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – and Keep – Friends” by Marisa G. Franco, PhD is the focus of the roundtable led by expert Psychologist Daniel Baughn, PhD who joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with friends Trisha Coburn and Wendy LaTorre to answer questions about friendships.