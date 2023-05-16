Bonnie Snider, Co-Chair, Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention (ASAP) Cultural Competence Committee joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about ASAP’s Cultural Competence Town Hall event on May 22 and to discuss why cultural competence is important in not only our coalition, but our community and among other organizations. For more information on ASAP and it’s initiatives, please visit www.empoweredcommunities.org or email asap@empoweredcommunities.org.

