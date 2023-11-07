TAMPA (BLOOM) – Psychotherapist, Dr. Gina Peña; Behavioral Scientist, Dr. Gino Collura; and Teen Life Coach, Desiree Panlilio, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to answer your viewer questions about how to build a framework for a happier life.
- My partner and I have hit a plateau in our relationship. We aren’t unhappy but we also aren’t happy. Where do we go from here?
- How do I fit in?
- Why do people hold on to bad relationships even when they know it makes them unhappy?
- I carry resentment and anger towards my partner for past transgressions. I want to let go but I can’t. What should I do?
- How do we stop blaming our past or other people for our bad behavior?
- What do I need to do to help my teen be happy? Further, when should I seek out a professional for my teen?