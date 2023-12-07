TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered & Licensed Dietitian-Nutritionist, Wendy Wesley, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with an easy, homemade apple crisp, a perfect healthy holiday food option.

Easy Homemade Apple Crisp

For the topping:

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup oats
  • ½ cup brown sugar, packed
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces

For the filling:

  • 6 cups chopped (1-inch pieces) tart apples like Granny Smith (about 6 medium apples)
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

  • Heat oven for 375 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch square (2 quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
  • In a medium bowl, mix ¾ cup flour, the oats, brown sugar and cinnamon until blended. Cut in the cold butter with two butter knives or a pastry cutter until crumbly. Do not overmix. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl mix all the filling ingredients. Spread evenly in the baking dish. Sprinkle the oat topping evenly over it. Bake 30-35 minutes or until the topping is golden brown and juices are bubbling along the edges. Cool at least 20 minutes before serving. 