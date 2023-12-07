TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered & Licensed Dietitian-Nutritionist, Wendy Wesley, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with an easy, homemade apple crisp, a perfect healthy holiday food option.
Easy Homemade Apple Crisp
For the topping:
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup oats
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces
For the filling:
- 6 cups chopped (1-inch pieces) tart apples like Granny Smith (about 6 medium apples)
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
- Heat oven for 375 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch square (2 quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, mix ¾ cup flour, the oats, brown sugar and cinnamon until blended. Cut in the cold butter with two butter knives or a pastry cutter until crumbly. Do not overmix. Set aside.
- In a large bowl mix all the filling ingredients. Spread evenly in the baking dish. Sprinkle the oat topping evenly over it. Bake 30-35 minutes or until the topping is golden brown and juices are bubbling along the edges. Cool at least 20 minutes before serving.