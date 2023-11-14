TAMPA (BLOOM) – Caterer and personal chef, Chef Deb Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a delicious air fryer turkey recipe.

“Air fryers are becoming very mainstream, and I am thrilled I have been a prophet of air frying for years. I have written my own book and helped Paula Deen convert some of her recipes to air fryer for her cookbook.”, said Chef Deb.

Chef Deb shared air fryer health benefits with Bloom Viewers:

Healthier Cooking: One of the primary benefits of air fryers is that they allow you to cook food using significantly less oil compared to traditional deep-frying methods. Air fryers use hot air circulation to cook the food, resulting in a crispy exterior without the excessive oil. It can reduce overall fat content by up to 75%, making it a healthier option for those conscious of their dietary intake. Versatility: Air fryers aren’t limited to just frying; they can also bake, grill, and roast a wide range of foods. This versatility allows you to prepare various dishes using a single appliance, reducing the need for multiple kitchen tools. From crispy fries and chicken wings to roasted vegetables and even desserts, air fryers offer a convenient way to cook different types of meals. Time and Energy Efficiency: Air fryers generally cook food faster than conventional ovens or stovetops. The hot air circulating at high speeds helps food cook quickly and evenly. Additionally, air fryers typically preheat faster, reducing the overall cooking time for your meals. This time efficiency can be especially beneficial for busy individuals or those looking to prepare meals quickly. Moreover, air fryers are generally more energy-efficient than traditional ovens, helping save on electricity costs.

Fried Turkeys are very popular for Thanksgiving, however the cost of the oil is very high, not to mention how dangerous frying turkeys can be. With this recipe you get the same results with non of the negative obstacles.

Juicy Air Fried Turkey Breast

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

3-4 pound bone in turkey breast

1 bottle injectable marinade creole butter flavor

olive oil spray

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

parchment paper

Preparation

Inject the marinade into the turkey breast. (Follow the directions on the marinade jar)

Place the breast in a large container breast side down.

Cover and marinate for 12 hours.

Remove breast from bowl.

Rub with oil and sprinkle with seasonings.

Cut a piece of parchment the size of the Combi Oven basket.

Place breast in basket breast side down.

Select the Bake function then press start.

When the cooking time is complete, turn the turkey breast and select the Bake function again.

Check the temperature with a meat thermometer, make sure the temperature at the thickest point is 155 degrees.

When the cooking time is complete, spray the turkey breast with oil and select the Air Fryer function and set the timer for 5 minutes.

Remove from the Combi Oven and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.