TAMPA (BLOOM) – As the seasons change and the year-end hustle approaches, it’s time we put sleep at the forefront of our priorities. Many underestimate the importance of a good pillow, treating it as a mere afterthought in the grand scheme of wellness. But as our experts and health professionals will confirm, a comfortable, customizable pillow is an unsung hero when it comes to quality sleep. Enter Twilla, a brand that aims to revolutionize the way we think about pillows with their new Adjustable Pillow featuring a patented Pod-System.

What Sets Twilla Apart

Twilla’s Adjustable Pillow isn’t just another pillow on the market; it’s an innovation designed to cater to everyone’s specific sleep needs. Developed through a patented and interchangeable Pod-System, this pillow allows for complete customization in seconds. The Pods are essentially mini-pillows filled with a hybrid cooling-comfort material, combining Light-Loft filling with Cooling Gel Foam.

Features that Make a Difference

Twilla offers two sizes: Queen Size with 10 Adjustment Pods and King Size with 12 Adjustment Pods. For those who are keen on creating an entirely customizable sleep station, Twilla also offers an Adjustable BODY Pillow to go along with your head pillow.

The Twilla Adjustable Pillow comes with a set of standout features:

Versatile sleep support with extra Pods for different sleep positions

Premium materials including soft, breathable Tencel fabric and a smooth YKK zipper

Durable, machine-washable materials for easy care at home

The Minds Behind Twilla

Twilla was founded by brothers Mark and Peter Rane, seasoned product designers and engineers with over 30 years of combined experience. The duo has contributed to the design of products for notable brands such as YETI, Lenovo, and Black Diamond. Motivated by their inability to find a pillow that met their high standards, the brothers set out to design a pillow that serves everyone, resulting in Twilla. The name “Twilla” itself encapsulates their meticulous attention to detail, symbolizing the “double thread” woven into every aspect of their brand.