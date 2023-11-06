TAMPA (BLOOM) – In 2003, John Ritter beloved actor, husband, father, and friend was taken suddenly due to an acute thoracic aortic dissection which was tragically misdiagnosed.

Weeks after his death, his wife and fellow actor Amy Yasbeck founded The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health with a focused and urgent purpose to prevent unnecessary suffering caused by aortic dissection.

Yasbeck and Dr. Anthoney Estrera, the Professor and Chair for the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, at the McGovern Medical School and Memorial Hermann Hospital joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the importance of educating people about acute thoracic aortic dissection.