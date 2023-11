TAMPA (BLOOM) – After you’ve begun to build a framework for a happier life, there are some actionable steps you can take to better solidify it. Psychotherapist, Dr. Gina Peña; Behavioral Scientist, Dr. Gino Collura; and Teen Life Coach, Desiree Panlilio; joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share actionable steps you can implement into your life.