Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a twist on the classic, good ole fashioned BBQ typically eaten over Memorial Day weekend.

Easy Air Fryer Pulled Pork Egg Rolls – Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 package egg roll wrappers

2 cups pulled pork or chicken (preferably cold or room temperature

1 cup coleslaw (drained of excess dressing

Nonstick spray

BBQ sauce for dipping

DIRECTIONS:

Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean surface with the corner of the wrapper facing you.

Add ¼ cup of pork to the center of the egg roll wrapper.

Add two tablespoons of slaw over the pork mixture.

Fold the corner facing you to cover the pork and slaw.

Fold the corners in to make a 4 in roll.

Roll the egg roll firmly, wet fingers in water and rub along all the edges to seal.

Spray the egg rolls with nonstick spray.

Place 4 at a time in the air fryer and cook on 400 degrees for 4 minutes, turn the egg rolls and cook for 4 minutes longer.

Repeat with the remaining 4 eggrolls.

Place all the egg rolls in the air fryer and spray with nonstick spray and cook 2 minutes longer.

Cut the egg rolls in half diagonally and serve with your favorite BBQ sauce for dipping.

