Dr. Elisa Hallerman, Ph.D., J.D., joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her unique journey, that lead her to creating the Recovery Management Agency (RMA).



Dr. Hallerman is an attorney and member of the N.Y. State Bar Association. She holds a master’s and doctorate in Depth Psychology and Somatic Studies, focusing on neuroscience and trauma. Dr. Hallerman is also a drug and alcohol counselor and certified in yogic science for addictive behavior. She is a member of the Institute for Functional Medicine.



Dr. Hallerman joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about her book, “Soulbriety: Heal Your Trauma, Overcome Addiction and Reconnect with Your Soul, and the debut of her latest venture SOULBRIETY™, a methodology designed for working with individuals, families, and groups, focusing on such topics as addiction, mental health, trauma, and chronic pain.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.









