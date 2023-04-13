It’s a rare occasion when a donor family member gets the opportunity to meet a donor recipient, but a touching moment happened in Tampa, Florida at the world renowned Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research.

Iris Rullan sadly lost her son in a motorcycle accident, but since he was a donor, his memory lives on through young Sarah Mohan who can see clearly after being his donor recipient.

Miracles happen everyday at Lions Eye, the largest combined eye bank, tissue recovery and ocular research center in the world, located in Tampa’s historic Ybor City, but President and CEO, Jason Woody says “it’s a rare opportunity for a donor family member to meet a donor recipient.

With tears in her eyes Iris Rullan told donor recipient Sarah Mohan she felt like she could see her son through the eyes of the young recipient.

Both attended a special flag raising ceremony at the Lions Eye Institute for National Donate Life Month.

National Donate Life Month is observed every April in the United States to raise awareness about the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, and to encourage people to register as donors.

During this month, various organizations and individuals collaborate to educate the public about the life-saving benefits of organ donation, celebrate those who have donated organs, and support those who have received organ transplants.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.