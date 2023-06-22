So many people are silently suffering from vein disease, but Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping you feel great again.

Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers doesn’t just love helping patients, they love helping animals too, and have recently joined forces with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, recently visited their Tampa location to talk with Clinical Director and Physician Assistant, Michelle Dickinson, about how they help patients who are suffering from vein disease and their new partnership with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers is conveniently located in Tampa, but they also have locations in Palm Harbor, Wesley Chapel, and Boca Raton. You can receive a complimentary pair of compression socks after completing an initial medical appointment with Vein911. For more information, visit their website at VEIN911.com or Call 855-834-6911 (855-VEIN911) and scan the QR code below to take their free online vein evaluation.

We are super excited to have Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers participating in our Bloom Health Expo coming up July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.