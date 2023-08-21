Certified Wellness coach & motivational speaker, Michele Cuffe, known fondly as the Happy Healthy Human Coach, joined Gayle Guyardo with some simple daily hacks to keep you healthy.

Here are some of the simple hacks Cuffe recommends:

1) Phillips sunrise alarm clock. Wakes you up with soothing sounds

2) Give berries a quick bath in a vinegar and water solution the moment you get them home, dry them, and place them in a clean container lined with paper towels.

3. Use water bottles with time markers as a fun way to track staying hydrated.

4. Let a little sea salt dissolve in your mouth everyday

5. Wait a little bit to apply sunscreen do your body can absorb the suns natural vitamin D.

6. Manage stress with journaling and showing gratitude

7. Take breaks from electronics and watching TV to allow the brain to slow down before bed time.

