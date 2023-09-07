This year’s Denim and Diamond event will take place at the glamorous Sheraton Sand Key Resort, marking the first time it will be held in the evening. The stunning resort provides a picturesque backdrop for the event, allowing attendees to indulge in an evening filled with elegance and charm. With the change in timing, guests can anticipate a magical ambiance as they celebrate in their denim and diamond attire, creating unforgettable memories in this exquisite setting.

The Founder, Raising Relief Foundation Devin Pappas joined Bloom to share how the event will raise money for her organization and charities across Tampa Bay.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







