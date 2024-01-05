TAMPA (BLOOM) – Florida has undeniably become a culinary hotspot, boasting a wide array of popular fast-food joints, restaurants, and grocery stores. From Raising Cane’s to Whataburger, the Sunshine State has embraced diverse flavors. However, there are still some notable omissions that could elevate Florida’s food landscape. Let’s take a closer look at six food chains that are notably absent and could be the next big thing in the state.

In-N-Out Burger: California’s In-N-Out Burger has achieved a cult-like following for its fresh ingredients and limited yet iconic menu. While primarily serving the West Coast, the dream of having In-N-Out in Florida persists, even though owner Lynsi Snyder suggests it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. Cook Out: Originating from North Carolina, Cook Out offers a unique experience with over 100 menu items, including inventive combinations like a cheeseburger with a side of quesadilla and chicken nuggets. Extending its reach just a bit further south could introduce Floridians to the magic of Cook Out. Tim Hortons: Although Tim Hortons had a brief presence in Florida in the 1980s, it was unsuccessful. Founded in Canada, Tim Hortons is known for its coffee, donuts, and an expanded menu. With locations in the Northeast and Midwest, the addition of Tim Hortons to Florida could provide a taste of Canadian coffee culture. Din Tai Fung: Renowned for its handmade soup dumplings and noodles, Din Tai Fung has become a global sensation. Originating in Taiwan, the restaurant has garnered Michelin stars and expanded to several U.S. states. Bringing Din Tai Fung to Florida could satisfy the cravings of foodies and TikTok enthusiasts alike. Jack in the Box: The California-based Jack in the Box is set to expand to Florida, offering a menu featuring burgers, tacos, and salads. Known for its iconic branding, including a ping-pong ball clown head mascot, Jack in the Box could soon become a familiar sight in Tampa and Orlando. Sheetz: Hailing from Pennsylvania, Sheetz combines fast food with convenience store items, offering made-to-order food items, specialty coffees, and more. Once Sheetz extends its reach southward, Floridians can experience a new contender in the competition for the best Pennsylvania-based gas station. Erewhon: The Californian organic supermarket chain Erewhon, known for its upscale prices and celebrity collaborations, is yet to make a permanent appearance on the East Coast. With unique offerings and a trend-setting reputation, having Erewhon in Florida could introduce locals to a new level of organic and allergy-friendly options.

As Florida continues to evolve as a culinary destination, the addition of these diverse food chains could further enrich the state’s vibrant food scene, offering residents and visitors alike a taste of new and exciting flavors.