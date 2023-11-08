TAMPA (BLOOM) – Consumer Savings Expert Andrea Woroch joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to offer tips on how to find money in your tight budget to put towards holiday shopping. If you start now, you can potentially find savings up to $1,000 by Black Friday. Tips include:

Reassess Monthly Bills – Nix unused services Get a new credit card Reduce grocery waste Hack your auto insurance bill Dodge impulse purchases and use coupons wisely