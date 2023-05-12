Tampa (BLOOM) – Do you ever feel like making friends as an adult is harder than it was when you were a kid? It can be tough to make meaningful connections as we get older, but it’s not impossible! Whether you’re new to a city or just looking to expand your social circle, there are proven strategies for making meaningful connections as an adult. Here are five of them!

Strategy 1: Pursue Your Passions

One of the best ways to make meaningful connections is to pursue your passions. Whether it’s a hobby, a sport, or a cause that you’re passionate about, finding others who share your interests is a great way to connect.

For example, let’s say you’re passionate about cooking. Joining a cooking class or attending a food festival is a great way to meet others who share your love of cooking. You’ll have something in common right off the bat, which makes it easier to connect with others.

But what if you don’t have a specific passion or hobby? That’s okay! You can still pursue your interests in a social context. For example, if you’re interested in politics, attending a town hall meeting or joining a political discussion group can lead to meaningful connections with others who share your interest.

Tips for connecting with others who share your passions:

Join clubs or groups related to your interests

Attend events or festivals related to your interests

Volunteer for causes related to your interests

Strategy 2: Be Open to New Experiences

Another way to make meaningful connections is to be open to new experiences. Trying new things can be scary, but it can also be exciting and rewarding.

For example, let’s say you’re invited to a salsa dancing class by a friend. You’ve never tried salsa dancing before, but you decide to give it a shot. Not only do you learn a new skill, but you also meet new people who share your interest in dance.

Being open to new experiences doesn’t mean you have to say yes to everything. It’s important to listen to your gut and only participate in activities that feel safe and comfortable to you.

Tips for being open to new experiences and meeting new people:

Say yes to invitations even if they’re outside of your comfort zone

Attend events or activities that you’ve never tried before

Be open to meeting new people in different contexts, such as at work or through mutual friends

Strategy 3: Be Proactive

Making meaningful connections as an adult requires some effort on your part. You can’t expect people to come to you – you need to take the initiative to connect with others.

For example, let’s say you meet someone at a networking event who you really hit it off with. Don’t be afraid to take the initiative and ask for their contact information or suggest a follow-up coffee date.

Being proactive can also mean planning your own social events. For example, if you’re interested in hiking, you could plan a group hike and invite others who share your interest.

Tips for taking the initiative to connect with others:

Ask for contact information and follow up with people you meet

Plan your own social events and invite others

Reach out to friends of friends who you think you’d get along with

Strategy 4: Listen and Show Interest in Others

Making meaningful connections isn’t just about finding people who share your interests – it’s also about showing interest in others and listening to what they have to say.

For example, let’s say you’re at a party and you meet someone who tells you they’re a teacher. Instead of just nodding and moving on, ask them about their job and show a genuine interest in what they have to say. Ask them what subjects they teach, what they love about their job, and if they have any funny or interesting stories to share.

Showing interest in others not only helps you make connections, but it also makes people feel seen and valued. When you take the time to listen to someone and show interest in what they have to say, it can lead to a deeper connection and a stronger friendship.

Tips for showing interest in others:

Ask questions and listen actively

Show empathy and try to understand others’ perspectives

Remember details about others and follow up with them in future conversations

Strategy 5: Be Authentic and Vulnerable

Finally, making meaningful connections as an adult requires being authentic and vulnerable. This can be scary, but it’s necessary if you want to build deep and meaningful relationships.

Being authentic means being true to yourself and not pretending to be someone you’re not. It also means being willing to share your true thoughts and feelings with others, even if they’re not always positive.

Being vulnerable means allowing yourself to be open and honest with others, even if it means risking rejection or judgment. It means being willing to share your fears, insecurities, and struggles with others in the hopes of building a deeper connection.

Tips for being authentic and vulnerable:

Be true to yourself and don’t pretend to be someone you’re not

Share your thoughts and feelings honestly, even if they’re not always positive

Be willing to be vulnerable and share your fears, insecurities, and struggles with others

Making meaningful connections as an adult can be tough, but it’s not impossible. By pursuing your passions, being open to new experiences, taking the initiative, showing interest in others, and being authentic and vulnerable, you can build deep and meaningful relationships with others.

Remember, making friends as an adult takes time and effort. Don’t be discouraged if it doesn’t happen overnight. Keep putting yourself out there, and eventually, you’ll find the people who are meant to be in your life. Good luck!