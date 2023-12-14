TAMPA (BLOOM) –

Reverend Kathy Conner who passionately leads First Pres Tampa with her husband Reverend Fitz Conner, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to deepen your faith.

Reverend Conner said she encourages people to ask themselves 4 questions and consult with other like-minded spiritually focused friends and mentors to get their honest feedback.

1) What is right?

2) What is wrong?

3) What is confusing?

4) What is missing?

“When I ask myself these question Gayle, I end up in a very different place and end up speaking truth to myself.” said Reverend Conner.

Revs Fitz and Kathy Conner are deeply rooted in Young Life, their ministry focuses on real relationships and real transformation.

First Presbyterian Church is opening a new church located at 3302 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL 33609 in South Tampa, just in time for Christmas Eve services.