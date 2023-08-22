Caterer and Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, for the “30 minute dinner challenge”.

Chef Deb shared this recipe below:

Shrimp and Vegetable Glass Noodle Stir Fry

Serves 4

Ingredients:

– 1-pound Sweet Potato Glass Noodles

– 1-pound large Shrimp, peeled and deveined

– 1 carrot, julienned

– 1 red bell pepper, julienned

– 1 small onion, thinly sliced

– 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 2 tablespoons oyster sauce

– 1 tablespoon sesame oil

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Optional garnish: chopped green onions or cilantro

Instructions:

1. Cook the glass noodles according to the package instructions, usually by soaking them in hot water until they turn soft. Drain and set aside.

2. In a wok or large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and stir-fry for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Add the shrimp and cook until pink and cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside.

4. In the same pan, add the sliced onion, julienned carrot, and red bell pepper. Stir fry for about 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender.

5. Return the shrimp to the pan and add the cooked glass noodles.

6. In a small bowl, mix the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Pour the sauce over the noodles and vegetables. Stir-fry everything together for another 2-3 minutes, ensuring the noodles are coated in the sauce.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Feel free to adjust the seasoning or add more sauce if desired.

8. Garnish with chopped green onions or cilantro for added freshness and serve hot.

Enjoy your Shanghai Stir Fry Glass Noodles with Veggies and Shrimp!

