Daniel Baughn, Ph.D., a Psychologist & Sleep Podcaster, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with 3 Things to Know about Trauma and Your Body.



“Trauma impacts your mind and your body, not everyone who experiences trauma develops PTSD.”, said Dr. Baughn



He went on to say, “Your brain always wants to keep you alive, make quick decisions, and create a story to understand things/predict future bad things.”



Dr. Baughn explained your body and brain adapt to help you survive the trauma, but your nervous system gets stuck in the “on” position and this gets combined with intrusive memories (images), sleep disruption etc.



“Trauma is very much about feeling helpless and ashamed”, said Dr. Baughn.



Watch this interview to find out ways to heal your trauma.

