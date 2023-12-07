TAMPA (BLOOM) – Lifestyle expert Anastasia Turchetta, who is the author of her upcoming book, “The Highway to Health: Riding the road to better boundaries,” joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share 12 Days of healthy, holiday boundaries.

“As the holiday season approaches, it’s easy to get swept up in the whirlwind of festive activities and social obligations, often neglecting our well-being.”, said Turchetta. She went on to say, “This year, let’s embark on a journey of intentional celebration by embracing the concept of setting and communicating healthy boundaries to preserve your time, emotions, and energy during this joyous yet demanding time of the year.” Turchetta believe amidst the glittering lights and cheerful melodies, it becomes crucial to recognize the significance of self-care and assertive communication.

“The next twelve days are an opportunity to reclaim the season’s joy while maintaining your personal equilibrium.” said Turchetta.

She went on to say, Today, we’ll explore the art of boundary-setting to foster genuine holiday harmony. Whether you’re navigating family gatherings, office parties, or moments of solitude, these boundaries will guide you through the frenzy of seasonal expectations.”

Here are Anastasia Turchetta’s 12 Days of Boundaries:

Day 1: Make a List and Check It Twice

Tip: Prioritize your tasks and needs for the Holiday season. Make a list of what truly matters to you during the holidays.

Day 2: Reindeer Games are Emotional Drains

Tip: Recognize emotionally draining situations. Communicate your feelings assertively and create boundaries. Example: “Avoid emotional reindeer games. Recognize draining situations, communicate assertively, and set boundaries for a peaceful holiday.

Day 3: Pinch the Grinch (Your Own Negativity)

Tip: Embrace mindfulness to pinch your own negativity. Share mindfulness techniques to stay positive.

Day 4: Mistle Toe for Love, Not Leverage

Communication Tip: Set boundaries with love. Provide scripts for expressing boundaries with kindness.

Day 5: Put the Guilty Elf on a Shelf

Tip: Release guilt associated with setting boundaries. Communicate your needs confidently.

Day 6: Navigate the Travel Trail

Travel Tip: Set boundaries during travel. Communicate your needs, plan rest stops, and prioritize self-care.

Day 7: Wrap Up Boundaries, Not Just Gifts

Tip: Set physical boundaries during family time. Share creative ways to create personal space. Example: how long will family stay at your home? how long will you stay at family’s home?

Day 8: Make Peace with Grief

Tip: Honor your emotions during times of grief. Communicate your boundaries gently, allowing space for healing.

Day 9: Honing Harmony in Communication & Consequences

Communication Tip: Assertively communicate healthy boundaries with a festive twist. Provide examples of assertive language to express needs confidently. Discuss holiday-themed consequences for crossed boundaries.

Day 10: Festive Fortresses: Boundaries at Work

Tip: Establish festive fortresses for boundaries at work. Communicate your availability, set limits, and prioritize self-care during the holiday season.

Day 11: Ring Out Resentment & Stress

Tip: Release resentment and stress by setting healthy boundaries. Share strategies for letting go and finding peace.

Day 12: Sleigh Your Way Through the Holiday

Resolution: Encourage setting boundaries for the upcoming year. Share a positive message about the power of healthy limits. Example: “Sleigh your way through the holidays with clear boundaries. Make a resolution to embrace and communicate healthy limits for a joyful year ahead.