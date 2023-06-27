Tampa (BLOOM) – Cats are known for their independent nature and playful personalities, but did you know that owning a cat can also have a number of surprising benefits for your health and wellbeing? In this article, we’ll explore 10 reasons why having a cat in your life can be a positive thing.

Lower stress levels

It’s no secret that petting a cat can be a relaxing and soothing experience. But did you know that there is scientific evidence to back this up? Studies have found that spending time with a cat can lower stress levels, reduce anxiety, and even alleviate symptoms of depression.

Improved cardiovascular health

Cats aren’t just good for your mental health – they can also be good for your physical health. Research has found that cat owners have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Increased socialization

Owning a cat can also lead to increased socialization and community involvement. Whether it’s attending a cat show or simply chatting with other cat owners at the park, cats can bring people together and foster relationships.

Boosted immune system

Exposure to cats can actually help boost your immune system, leading to a reduced risk of allergies and other immune-related disorders. This is especially true for children who are exposed to cats at a young age, as it can help build up their immune system over time.

Greater sense of purpose

Caring for a cat can provide a sense of responsibility and purpose, which can be especially beneficial for older adults or those who may be feeling a bit lost in life. Having a furry companion to care for can provide motivation and a sense of accomplishment.

Decreased loneliness

Loneliness and isolation can be a major problem for many people, especially those who live alone. Owning a cat can help combat these feelings by providing companionship and emotional support. Just having a furry friend to snuggle up with can make all the difference.

Improved sleep quality

If you struggle with getting a good night’s sleep, a cat may be just what you need. Cats have a calming and relaxing presence that can help create a soothing sleep environment. Plus, the sound of a purring cat can be incredibly soothing and help lull you into a peaceful slumber.

Better mental health

Interacting with a cat can have a number of positive effects on your mental health and wellbeing. Not only can it reduce stress and anxiety, but it can also increase feelings of happiness and contentment.

Reduced risk of stroke

In addition to improving cardiovascular health, owning a cat has also been linked to a reduced risk of stroke. Studies have found that cat owners are less likely to suffer a stroke than those who don’t own a cat.

Increased lifespan

Believe it or not, owning a cat may even help you live longer! Research has found that cat owners have a lower risk of death from heart disease and other causes than those who don’t own a cat.

Common Cat Misconceptions

Here are some common misconceptions about cats and the evidence that contradicts them:

Cats are aloof and unfriendly: While cats may not be as demonstrative as dogs, they are social animals that crave attention and affection. Many cats enjoy cuddling, playing, and spending time with their owners.

Cats are low-maintenance pets: While cats may not require as much attention as dogs, they still need daily care, including feeding, grooming, and playtime. Neglecting these needs can lead to behavior problems and health issues.

Cats are solitary animals: While cats are independent animals, they still benefit from socialization and interaction with their owners and other cats. In fact, cats that are kept alone for long periods of time can become depressed and develop behavior problems.

Cats are not trainable: While cats may not be as trainable as dogs, they can be taught to do tricks, use a litter box, and obey commands. Using positive reinforcement techniques, such as treats and praise, can help cats learn new behaviors.

Cats are not good with children: While it's important to supervise interactions between cats and children, many cats enjoy playing and cuddling with kids. In fact, growing up with a cat can help children develop empathy and responsibility.

Owning a cat can have a number of surprising benefits for your health and wellbeing. From lower stress levels to improved cardiovascular health, cats truly are amazing creatures that bring a lot of joy and happiness into our lives. So if you’re looking for a furry friend to share your life with, consider adopting a cat – your body and mind will thank you for it!