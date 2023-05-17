Tampa (BLOOM) – When it comes to sustainability, small changes in our daily lives can make a big impact. By making conscious choices about how we use resources and what products we consume, we can reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to a healthier planet.

In this article, we’ll explore 10 simple ways to make your daily life more sustainable. From reducing waste to conserving water and energy, these habits are easy to adopt and can make a real difference.

Reduce Waste

Waste is a major environmental issue, and reducing it is one of the easiest ways to become more sustainable. Here are three simple ways to cut down on waste in your daily life:

Bring Your Own Reusable Bags and Containers

Every year, billions of plastic bags and containers end up in landfills or polluting our oceans. By bringing your own reusable bags and containers to the grocery store and other shops, you can cut down on this waste.

Reusable bags and containers are widely available and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Invest in a few that you like and keep them in your car or purse so that you always have them on hand.

Say No to Single-Use Plastics

Single-use plastics are a major contributor to waste and pollution. Items like straws, water bottles, and utensils are often used once and then thrown away, creating unnecessary waste.

To reduce your use of single-use plastics, try bringing your own reusable water bottle, using a refillable coffee cup, and saying no to straws. You can also carry your own utensils and napkins when eating on the go.

Compost Food Scraps and Yard Waste

Organic waste, like food scraps and yard waste, can be composted instead of sent to the landfill. Composting is a natural process that turns organic waste into nutrient-rich soil that can be used for gardening.

To start composting, all you need is a bin or pile to contain the organic waste. You can compost fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, coffee grounds, yard trimmings, and other organic materials. By composting, you’ll divert waste from the landfill and create a valuable resource for your garden.

Conserve Water

Water is a precious resource, and conserving it is essential for a sustainable future. Here are three easy ways to conserve water in your daily life:

Fix Leaks Promptly

Leaky faucets and toilets can waste a surprising amount of water over time. To conserve water, make sure to fix leaks promptly. A dripping faucet can waste up to 3,000 gallons of water per year, so it’s worth taking the time to fix it.

Install Low-Flow Showerheads and Faucets Low-flow showerheads

and faucets are an easy way to reduce water usage in your home. These fixtures are designed to use less water while still providing a satisfying shower or a strong stream of water from the faucet.

Replacing your showerhead and faucet can be a simple DIY project, or you can hire a professional to do it for you. In addition to reducing water usage, low-flow fixtures can also save you money on your water bill.

Water Plants in the Morning or Evening

Watering plants in the heat of the day can lead to a lot of evaporation, meaning the plants may not get as much water as they need. To conserve water and ensure your plants stay healthy, water them in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler.

Conserve Energy

Energy consumption is another major environmental issue. Here are three simple ways to reduce your energy usage:

Turn Off Lights and Unplug Electronics When Not in Use

Leaving lights and electronics on when you’re not using them can waste a lot of energy. To conserve energy, make sure to turn off lights and unplug electronics when you’re not using them.

Adjust Thermostat Settings for Energy Efficiency

Heating and cooling your home requires a lot of energy. To conserve energy and reduce your heating and cooling costs, consider adjusting your thermostat settings. In the winter, set the thermostat to 68°F or lower when you’re at home, and lower it further at night or when you’re away. In the summer, set the thermostat to 78°F or higher.

Choose Energy-Efficient Appliances and Light Bulbs

When it’s time to replace appliances or light bulbs, choose energy-efficient options. Energy Star certified appliances use less energy than traditional models, and LED light bulbs use up to 80% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Eat Sustainably

The food we eat has a significant environmental impact. Here are three easy ways to eat more sustainably:

Eat Less Meat and Dairy

Meat and dairy production are resource-intensive and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. By reducing your meat and dairy consumption, you can reduce your environmental footprint. Try incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet, or choosing meat and dairy from sustainable sources.

Buy Local and Seasonal Produce

Buying local and seasonal produce reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation and storage. Plus, local produce is often fresher and tastier than produce that has traveled long distances.

Choose Sustainably Caught or Farmed Seafood

Overfishing and unsustainable fishing practices are a major threat to ocean ecosystems. When choosing seafood, look for sustainably caught or farmed options. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program is a great resource for identifying sustainable seafood choices.

Use Sustainable Transportation

Transportation is another major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Here are three ways to make your transportation more sustainable:

Walk, Bike, or Use Public Transportation When Possible

Walking, biking, and using public transportation are all sustainable transportation options that can reduce your environmental footprint. When possible, choose these modes of transportation instead of driving.

Carpool or Combine Errands to Reduce Trips

If you need to drive, consider carpooling or combining errands to reduce the number of trips you make. This can reduce your fuel usage and save you money on gas.

Consider an Electric or Hybrid Vehicle for Your Next Car

If you’re in the market for a new car, consider choosing an electric or hybrid vehicle. These vehicles produce fewer emissions and are becoming more affordable and widely available.

By adopting these 10 simple habits, you can make your daily life more sustainable and contribute to a healthier planet. Remember, sustainability is a journey, and every effort counts. Start small and build from there. Your actions can make a big difference, and inspire others to do the same. By making sustainable choices in our daily lives, we can all work towards a better future for ourselves, future generations, and the planet.

So go ahead and try out these simple habits. Pick one or two to start with and see how easy it is to make a difference. Before you know it, you’ll be living a more sustainable lifestyle and helping to create a more sustainable world.

Shop Local and Sustainable

Sheila, a local sustainable grocery store owner in Wesley Chapel, strongly believes in the connection between sustainability and shopping locally. By buying local products, consumers can reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation. However, she acknowledges that finding sustainable products can be overwhelming due to the issue of greenwashing, where items are falsely marketed as environmentally friendly. To navigate this challenge, she recommends reading labels, researching product origins, and assessing a company’s transparency.

Sheila emphasizes that companies genuinely committed to the planet often strive to become B-Certified or demonstrate transparency in their production processes, supply chains, workforce, and philanthropic endeavors. While smaller companies may not be able to afford B-Certification, they can still provide full transparency.

In Tampa, she encourages individuals to explore refillery stores and sustainable grocery options. These stores allow customers to refill items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and dish detergent, minimizing the use of single-use packaging. Sheila’s store, for example, offers a range of personal and home care products, as well as bulk pantry items like spices, teas, supplements, grains, and coffee.

Sheila suggests sustainable swaps that can easily be incorporated into everyday life, such as refilling shampoo bottles, using toothpaste tablets, and opting for dryer balls instead of dryer sheets. Conducting a trash audit can help identify common waste items and find sustainable alternatives. She advises starting with what one already has and gradually transitioning to sustainable swaps, emphasizing progress over perfection.

Sheila also highlights several local brands and products that her store loves:

Tangie from Mt. Dora: Tangie offers laundry paste in the size of a bar of soap, which can make a gallon of detergent for 256 loads of laundry. Bee Haven in Lakeland: Bee Haven provides raw honey that can be purchased by the ounce to refill honey bear containers. Sweet Harvest Farms in Lakeland: Ditch traditional body wash and switch to bar soap from Sweet Harvest Farms. 3rd Acre Farm in Brooksville: Microgreens from 3rd Acre Farm are a local favorite. Hammer Time Hollow in Town and Country: Raw cow’s milk is available from Hammer Time Hollow. The Dancing Goat in Tampa: The Dancing Goat offers raw goat milk. Olivor Heritage Farms in Dover: Sheila recommends sustainable and ethical meats from Olivor Heritage Farms. Bembies Heritage in Dade City: Grass-fed cow ghee is available from Bembies Heritage.

In addition to these local brands, Sheila also mentions several other US brands that she loves, including:

Dip shampoo and conditioner bars Z-Wraps, an alternative to plastic wrap Little Seed Farm for deodorants Huppy for toothpaste and mouthwash tablets Zerra and Co for face wash, makeup remover, and cosmetics Good Earth for lotion bars Dropps, Meliora, and Rustic Strength for laundry detergent Party in My Pants for washable menstrual pads

Sheila encourages individuals in Tampa to support these local and US brands that align with sustainable and ethical practices, contributing to a more environmentally conscious community.

Remember, sustainability is not just a trend, it’s a way of life. Let’s all do our part to create a healthier, more sustainable planet for all.