TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Michael Garko, a nationally recognized, credentialed nutritionist who devotes his career to helping his clients and others take charge of their health, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with 10 natural ways to lower your blood pressure.

Dr. Garko believes that your health is your wealth, and your health is the wealth of those who care about and love you and said as people embrace a “New Year, New You” mindset, especially when it comes to heart health, it’s important to note there are ways to naturally reduce your risks of heart disease.

“High blood pressure, often dubbed the “silent killer,” remains hidden without noticeable symptoms, particularly in the early stages. This lack of awareness puts many at risk for unexpected heart attacks or strokes, which are among the top causes of death.”, said Dr. Garko. He went on to say, “In the United States, it’s alarming that 50% of adults struggle with high blood pressure or hypertension. This issue extends globally, with the World Health Organization reporting that one in three adults worldwide are diagnosed with the condition.”

Dr. Garko believes as we enter a new year this is the perfect opportunity for change and improvement. He shared his top recommendations for heart-healthy diets and lifestyles with Bloom viewers.

Dr. garko’s tips for lowering blood pressure naturally: