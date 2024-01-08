TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Michael Garko, a nationally recognized, credentialed nutritionist who devotes his career to helping his clients and others take charge of their health, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with 10 natural ways to lower your blood pressure.
Dr. Garko believes that your health is your wealth, and your health is the wealth of those who care about and love you and said as people embrace a “New Year, New You” mindset, especially when it comes to heart health, it’s important to note there are ways to naturally reduce your risks of heart disease.
“High blood pressure, often dubbed the “silent killer,” remains hidden without noticeable symptoms, particularly in the early stages. This lack of awareness puts many at risk for unexpected heart attacks or strokes, which are among the top causes of death.”, said Dr. Garko. He went on to say, “In the United States, it’s alarming that 50% of adults struggle with high blood pressure or hypertension. This issue extends globally, with the World Health Organization reporting that one in three adults worldwide are diagnosed with the condition.”
Dr. Garko believes as we enter a new year this is the perfect opportunity for change and improvement. He shared his top recommendations for heart-healthy diets and lifestyles with Bloom viewers.
Dr. garko’s tips for lowering blood pressure naturally:
- Lose those extra pounds & watch your waistline:
Weight loss is one of the most effective lifestyle changes for controlling blood pressure. Losing even a small amount of weight will help lower HBP. In general, blood pressure might go down by about 1 millimeter of mercury (mm Hg) with each kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) of weight lost. Being overweight can also cause disrupted breathing while you sleep (sleep apnea), which further raises blood pressure.
- Exercise regularly
Regular physical activity can lower high blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day. Exercise can also help keep elevated blood pressure from turning into high blood pressure (hypertension). For those who have hypertension, regular physical activity can bring blood pressure down to safer levels. Exercises that can help lower blood pressure include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, and dancing.
- Eat a healthy diet:
Eating a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products low in saturated fat and cholesterol can lower high blood pressure by up to 11 mm Hg. Examples of eating plans to help control blood pressure are the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet.
- Supplement your diet with heart-healthy botanicals
Botanicals are particularly efficient natural remedies for maintaining optimal blood pressure levels and promoting robust kidney function.
- Reduce salt (sodium)
Use herbs and spices, not salt, to add flavor to food. Even a small reduction of sodium in the diet can improve heart health and reduce high blood pressure by about 5 to 6 mm Hg. Potassium in the diet can lessen the effects of salt (sodium) on blood pressure. The best sources of potassium are foods, such as fruits and vegetables, rather than supplements.
- Reduce & manage stress:
Avoid trying to do too much; plan your day and focus on your priorities; learn to say no; allow enough time to get done what needs to be done; avoid stress triggers – for example; if rush-hour traffic causes stress, travel at a different time
- Get proper sleep and rest
Poor sleep quality — getting fewer than six hours of sleep every night for several weeks — can contribute to hypertension
- Limit alcohol
Limiting alcohol to less than one drink a day for women or two drinks a day for men can help lower blood pressure by about 4 mm Hg