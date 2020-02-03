Wilford Brimley wins the internet with tweets about lookalike Chiefs coach

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) – Actor and spokesman Wilford Brimley had some fun on Twitter Sunday night acknowledging that he looks an awful lot like Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
“Supposedly I’m coaching this evening,” Brimley tweeted with a picture of Reid.
Both men are bald, wear glasses, and have grey mustaches.
Ellie Schnitt of Barstool Sports tweeted “Serious question is the chiefs coach the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”
Brimley retweeted and added, “Ellie, no. I am the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”
Brimley was a spokesperson for Liberty Medical and famously pronounced diabetes as “diabeetus.”
In one tweet Sunday night, Brimely acknowledged being shocked that the younger generation knew who he was.
