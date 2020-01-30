VIDEO: Florida hospital dresses newborns in Super Bowl gear

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Miami hospitals got into the Super Bowl spirit by dressing up their newborns in football-themed clothing.

The Jackson Health System shared video and photos of the newborns in their Super Bowl onesies, referee outfits and crocheted beanie caps.

Jackson Health partnered with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to dress newborns at three of their hospitals.

The Super Bowl is being held in Miami this year and will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2.

