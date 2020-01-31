TODAY show surprises Tampa man with Super Bowl tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man got the surprise of a lifetime ahead of the Super Bowl on Friday.

Dan, who is a hardcore Kansas City Chiefs fan, drove for three hours with his wife Stephanie and son Caleb to see the Today Show—which is in Miami in the lead-up to the big game—and his blinged-out beard caught the attention of Sheinelle Jones.

“What if I told you you could take your glitter and go all of the way to the Super Bowl? Because you are going my friend,” Jones said.

Jones gave Dan two tickets to the Super Bowl and he couldn’t believe the news.

“A man with glitter crying,” quipped Al Roker. “Only on TODAY.”

