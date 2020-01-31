Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Can Mitch Trubisky lead Chicago Bears to success?

MIAMI (Nexstar) – The Chicago Bears went 8-8 in the 2019-2020 NFL season, landing third in the NFC North just above the Detroit Lions.

The question now is what do the Bears need to do to be successful and is quarterback Mitch Trubisky part of that formula? Former quarterback Chris Simms joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about what the Bears need – and he says it’s another backup QB that can challenge and push Trubisky.

“There’s no free passes in football, as you know. I was under a coach in Jon Gruden where we brought in like 10 quarterbacks every offseason,” Simms said. “I do believe in that, one. Two, why would you want to risk your team on just one guy?”

So what about Trubisky?

“He’s got to be a more consistent thrower of the football,” Simms said. “There’s too many slam dunk – that should be an NFL completion for 12 yards of 15 yards – and the ball goes in some crazy direction.”

Watch Chris Simms’ full breakdown of the Chicago Bears and Mitch Trubisky in the video above.

