Barry Sanders on career without Super Bowl, Mahomes ‘lighting the league up’

Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When Barry Sanders breaks down football, people listen.

Sanders is, by the estimation of many football historians, among the greatest to play the game.

The All-100 NFL inductee and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back joined Big Game Bound on Tuesday to discuss the championship void on his resume, the birth of an NFL superstar, and what his stats would look like in today’s National Football League.

Sanders sat in awe of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but said he’s leaning toward picking the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On the subject of achieving mythic status among playmakers but never winning a Super Bowl, Sanders admitted that as a young player, he thought he’d appear in multiple championship games.

With Tuesday’s episode focusing on playmakers, Sanders acknowledged the greatness of Mahomes, who the former Detroit Lion said is “lighting the league up.”

Sanders, who has highlight reels that continue to rack up millions of views on YouTube, also laughed at how his stats might have looked if he could’ve run the football behind today’s San Francisco 49ers offensive line.

Lastly, don’t miss this moment where Big Game Bound co-host Jarrett Payton thanked Sanders for always being there for him, especially after the passing of his father, NFL legend Walter Payton.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"

Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance"

Big bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big bust"

Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Teenagers hold Unity Walk in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teenagers hold Unity Walk in Clearwater"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later"

Blackthorn 40th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blackthorn 40th anniversary"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss