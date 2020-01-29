2 Tampa Bay shelter dogs will compete in this year’s Puppy Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for cuteness overload!

Dozens of adoptable dogs will take the field ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday for Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl–and we’ll be cheering on two athletes from Tampa Bay.

Salisbury, a puppy up for adoption at Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, and Gigi, a puppy at Planned Pethood in Pasco County, are among this year’s competitors.

The dogs are two of 61 puppies from 26 states that will take part in the Puppy Bowl.

Eight other dogs from Florida are also participating in this year’s contest.

The goal of the event is to promote animal adoption and to find these pups their forever homes.

To view the starting lineup, click here.

To see the backup pups, click here.

For more information on the Puppy Bowl, click here.

