(Motor Authority) — Following the recent success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix, it seems rival streaming services want to attract some of that F1 audience.

A documentary about seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and an F1 movie featuring Brad Pitt are already locked in for AppleTV+, and Variety last week reported that actor Keanu Reeves is working on a four-part F1 documentary series for Disney+.

The Reeves series will reportedly focus on Ross Brawn’s purchase of the Honda F1 team at the start of 2009 and subsequent turnaround that season which saw the team, rebranded as Brawn GP, take home both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles. The Drivers’ title was awarded to Jenson Button.

Brawn sold the team to Mercedes-Benz at the end of 2009 and stayed with the squad until 2013, after which he took a break from F1. He returned in 2017 to take up his current role, this time as a manager on the sport’s administrative side.

Reeves has been spotted at various F1 races in recent years, and according to Variety, he’s already been conducting interviews for the series. Names mentioned include former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo, former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello (who also drove for Brawn GP), and both Button and Brawn.

The series is expected to run in 2023.

Reeves is known for his love of speed, though he’s more widely known for his love of motorcycles rather than cars, having even founded high-end motorcycle brand Arch Motorcycle with Gard Hollinger in 2011. That hasn’t stopped him from being associated with the car world, for instance, his visit to Ferrari’s headquarters in 2015.