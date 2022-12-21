A true one-off Bugatti Chiron will go under the hammer on Feb. 1 at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris, with a percentage of the proceeds to be donated to charity.

Called the Chiron Profilée, the car is a pre-production model not included in the planned 500-unit run of Chirons.

It was developed in response to customer demand for a tamer, more elegant version of the hardcore, track-focused Chiron Pur Sport launched in early 2020. However, higher than expected demand for the Chiron in general meant all 500 build slots for the hypercar were already accounted for before the Chiron Profilée could be brought to market.

“It is, in every sense, a unique piece in Bugatti’s history and a true collector’s item,” Christophe Piochon, Bugatti’s president, said in a statement. “And we wanted to give a fair chance to any devotee of the Bugatti brand to acquire this unique car, so we decided to partner with RM Sotheby’s to auction it.”

The Profilée benefits from the upgraded chassis and shorter gear ratios of the Pur Sport, including the modified camber angles of the wheels. However, noticeably missing is the Pur Sport’s 6-foot-wide rear wing. In its place is a smaller ducktail spoiler, which together with a revised front lip spoiler helps to generate sufficient downforce for the Profilée.

The name of the car is derived from its rear wing. It’s a nod to one of Jean Bugatti’s first creations, the Type 46, which was nicknamed the Superprofilée and featured a rear section with its own flick in the tail.

The wheels are also a design unique to the Profilée.

Bugatti Chiron Profilée

Power comes from the familiar quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16, tuned here to deliver the same 1,480 hp as the Pur Sport. It helps the Profilée accelerate from 0-62 mph in 2.3 seconds, from 0-124 mph in 5.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 236 mph, which is faster than the Pur Sport. It tops out at 217 mph.

Inside the car, there’s a mix of blue and white leather, as well as bare carbon fiber. There are also some sections lined in woven leather, which is a first for a Chiron. Woven leather, which is applied to the dashboard, door panels, and center console, required more than 8,000 feet of leather strips to form.

