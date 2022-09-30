Mercedes-Benz this week unveiled a concept celebrating a partnership with “League of Legends” and the video game’s Riot Games publisher.

The concept is strictly for the virtual world, and as a result the design team, led by Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener, could create elements not possible in the real world.

“Because of the virtual space, there are no limits to what we can do, which means we can push boundaries and give our creativity the space for the unexpected,” Wagener said in a statement.

The concept is a dramatic coupe that looks like it is made from glass, including the wheels which are perhaps protected by some protective shield. The concealed wheel design may or may not be a nod to Audi’s RSQ concept from 2004, whose proportions are somewhat similar to the Mercedes.

While the Audi RSQ appeared in the 2004 sci-fi film “I, Robot,” Mercedes’ concept features in a music video tied with the 2022 “League of Legends” World Championship tournament which runs in North America from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5.

Mercedes since 2020 has been the exclusive automotive partner of Riot Games, and in 2021 Wagener and his team designed the championship ring for the “League of Legends” Championship. The ring features tiny Mercedes stars, as well as a synthetic diamond made from CO2 captured from the atmosphere.

“Winning the hearts of gaming fans is an exciting challenge,” Britta Seeger, Mercedes’ head of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “Together with Riot Games we are in the best condition to inspire the community and to successfully shape the future of esports.”

